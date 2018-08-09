Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Ensco Plc (ESV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,090 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ensco were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ensco by 254.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Ensco by 10.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,567 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in Ensco by 39.5% during the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 31,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ensco by 78.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ensco by 10.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Ensco opened at $7.61 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.87. Ensco Plc has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Ensco had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Ensco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Ensco Plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ESV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.49 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

