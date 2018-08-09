Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial set a $8.00 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of GLDD opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,968,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 75,122 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 114,100 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 175,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 685,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 128,575 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

