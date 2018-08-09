Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,327,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 296,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $62,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 583.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $160,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 61.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 43.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $176,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alan R. Nichols sold 101,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,527,649.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,491.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Graphic Packaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

