Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Argus

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price target decreased by Argus to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has an average rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $36.07. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 19.6% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 389,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,950 shares during the last quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.6% in the second quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 303,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,903 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 70,354 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.4% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,453,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 330,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,803,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,057,000 after purchasing an additional 472,875 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.