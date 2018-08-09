Golem Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Golem has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BigONE, Zebpay and Cryptopia. Golem has a market cap of $182.71 million and $4.36 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015453 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00339478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00195362 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000172 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.15 or 0.07857133 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,242,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BitBay, Huobi, OOOBTC, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Koinex, Iquant, Gate.io, Upbit, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Zebpay, Cobinhood, BitMart, Mercatox, BigONE, OKEx, Coinbe, Tux Exchange, Braziliex, Binance, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bithumb, CoinEx Market, Tidex, Bitbns and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

