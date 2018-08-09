Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (GMZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund traded up $0.06, hitting $9.94, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,721. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

In related news, COO David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $2,019,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 234,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,767,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David M. Solomon sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $756,519.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,098,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,603,337 shares of company stock valued at $99,973,657 in the last three months.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund.

