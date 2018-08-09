GoldBlocks Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, GoldBlocks has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $125,935.00 and $6.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.03 or 0.02873037 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000640 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004257 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002568 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000090 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002942 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001028 BTC.

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

