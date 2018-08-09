Gold Resource Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0017 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

Gold Resource has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Barry D. Devlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jessica M. Browne sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $432,662.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,665.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,332 shares of company stock worth $1,801,791 in the last quarter.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

