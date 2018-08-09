Gold Fields (GFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GFI. Bank of America raised shares of Gold Fields from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,276. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of -1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 94.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 513,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 73.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 944,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 58.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 13,469,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,668 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 48.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 178,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 33.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

