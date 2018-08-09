Gold Bits Coin Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges (GBC)

Gold Bits Coin (CURRENCY:GBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Gold Bits Coin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Gold Bits Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $80,732.00 worth of Gold Bits Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Bits Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00009868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015848 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00346417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00196435 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000177 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.63 or 0.07994560 BTC.

About Gold Bits Coin

Gold Bits Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Gold Bits Coin’s official message board is blog.goldbitscoin.com . The official website for Gold Bits Coin is goldbitscoin.com . Gold Bits Coin’s official Twitter account is @GoldBitsCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gold Bits Coin Token Trading

Gold Bits Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Bits Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Bits Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Bits Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

