Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,335,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $67,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3,711.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $52.16 on Thursday. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In related news, insider David C. Paul sold 6,841 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $362,230.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 605,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,080,869.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Payne sold 20,771 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $1,159,229.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,279 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,746. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

