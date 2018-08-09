Global Net Lease (GNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 million.

Global Net Lease traded down $0.13, hitting $22.09, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 548,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,350. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 105.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

