Global Jobcoin (GJC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00

Global Jobcoin (CURRENCY:GJC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Global Jobcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Global Jobcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges. Global Jobcoin has a market cap of $668,793.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Global Jobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Jobcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015991 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00345349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00197122 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000172 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.30 or 0.08051147 BTC.

Global Jobcoin Profile

Global Jobcoin’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Global Jobcoin’s total supply is 25,009,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,464,995 tokens. Global Jobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Globaljobcoin . The Reddit community for Global Jobcoin is /r/globaljobcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Jobcoin’s official Twitter account is @Globaljobcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Jobcoin is www.globaljobcoin.com

Global Jobcoin Token Trading

Global Jobcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Jobcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Jobcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Jobcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Jobcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Jobcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.