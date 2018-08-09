Glaukos Corp (GKOS) CEO Thomas William Burns Sells 150,000 Shares

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) CEO Thomas William Burns sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $5,817,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GKOS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.57. 9,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,591. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 762.60 and a beta of 1.05. Glaukos Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. Glaukos had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $268,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

