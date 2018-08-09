Gladius Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,867.00 (GLA)

Gladius Token (CURRENCY:GLA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. Gladius Token has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $1,867.00 worth of Gladius Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gladius Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gladius Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002080 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015451 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010059 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00346904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00193181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000177 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $509.20 or 0.07857065 BTC.

Gladius Token Token Profile

Gladius Token’s launch date was October 29th, 2017. Gladius Token’s total supply is 16,840,429 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,125,398 tokens. The official message board for Gladius Token is medium.com/@gladiusio . Gladius Token’s official Twitter account is @gladiusio . The official website for Gladius Token is gladius.io

Gladius Token Token Trading

Gladius Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gladius Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gladius Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gladius Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

