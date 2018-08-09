Gifford Fong Associates Takes $4.43 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Gifford Fong Associates bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 124,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000. Pfizer comprises 1.8% of Gifford Fong Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,745,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,398,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183,218 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29,164.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,481,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,753 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,539,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,076,850.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,239 shares of company stock valued at $29,518,583 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $241.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Societe Generale restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

