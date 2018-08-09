Giant (GIC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,981.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. Giant has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $8,981.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00010434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.00 or 0.02804877 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00721644 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00062036 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00026940 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00032326 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 1,176,505 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

