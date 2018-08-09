GetBusy PLC (GETB) Insider Matthew David Butler Sells 20,528 Shares

GetBusy PLC (LON:GETB) insider Matthew David Butler sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £11,700.96 ($15,146.87).

Shares of GetBusy opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.71) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

GetBusy Plc develops and sells document management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company focuses on electronic document management, communication, and productivity. It offers SmartVault, a cloud document management system for small and medium enterprises; and Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management system designed for medium to large enterprise businesses, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows.

