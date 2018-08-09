Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $4.25 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,448 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises 1.3% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,812,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,163,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.8% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,236,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,056,000 after buying an additional 1,432,566 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,327,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,511,000 after buying an additional 84,831 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,249,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,751,000 after buying an additional 229,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International opened at $29.63 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $100,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $49,039.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,709 shares of company stock worth $329,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

