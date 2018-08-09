Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $1.75 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $170,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $167.57 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $170.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.5952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.