Gentex Co. (GNTX) Holdings Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 87.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,394,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,436 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth about $17,953,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth about $16,142,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth about $14,572,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Gentex by 53.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,467,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,789,000 after purchasing an additional 510,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price target on Gentex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of Gentex opened at $23.86 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $454.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

