Genpact (G) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.

Shares of Genpact traded up $0.13, reaching $30.28, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 14,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,837. Genpact has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $728.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.51 million. equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on G shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.72.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

