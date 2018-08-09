Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Insider Christopher F. Liucci Sells 1,000 Shares

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,548.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GWR traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $88.00. 17,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,554. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $89.71. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesee & Wyoming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 1,139.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 97,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 198.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,037,000 after acquiring an additional 93,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

