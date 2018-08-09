Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Genesee & Wyoming opened at $88.79 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Genesee & Wyoming has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew O. Walsh sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $275,922.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $79,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,151.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $551,322 over the last ninety days. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 921,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,233,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 99.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 5.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 26,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 52.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 35.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

