General Motors (GM) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,008,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,199 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,874,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,964 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in General Motors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,199,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,007,000 after purchasing an additional 404,722 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,391,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,929,000 after purchasing an additional 119,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in General Motors by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,112,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $185,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,528 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors traded down $0.33, reaching $37.33, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 126,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,530,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $36.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

In related news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Motors to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of General Motors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

