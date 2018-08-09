General Motors (GM) Shares Sold by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,495 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 5.7% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors opened at $37.66 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.62 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

In related news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $9,276,611.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

