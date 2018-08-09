General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by Brightworth

Brightworth increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.3% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $195.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.09 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

In related news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,761,374.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

