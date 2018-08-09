General Dynamics Co. (GD) Holdings Cut by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

In related news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics opened at $195.13 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $184.21 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.