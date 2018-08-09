General American Investors Co. Inc. (GAM) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. General American Investors makes up approximately 1.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 523,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 50,010 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. General American Investors Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $36.59.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

