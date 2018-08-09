Genel Energy (GENL) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Genel Energy (LON:GENL) in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Genel Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities cut Genel Energy to an add rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 199.14 ($2.58).

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Shares of Genel Energy traded down GBX 2 ($0.03), reaching GBX 275.50 ($3.57), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 592,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,099. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.50 ($2.16).

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.