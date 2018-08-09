Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

GNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Noble Financial set a $24.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

NYSE:GNK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. 16,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,350. The stock has a market cap of $614.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 39.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 82.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.