GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.51

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from GCP Student Living’s previous dividend of $1.48. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of GCP Student Living opened at GBX 1.52 ($0.02) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. GCP Student Living has a 12 month low of GBX 136.40 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.73 ($1.99).
About GCP Student Living
