GCP Student Living PLC (DIGS) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.51

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from GCP Student Living’s previous dividend of $1.48. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GCP Student Living opened at GBX 1.52 ($0.02) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. GCP Student Living has a 12 month low of GBX 136.40 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.73 ($1.99).

About GCP Student Living

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

