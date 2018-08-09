GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 50.82% and a return on equity of 14.19%. GCP Applied Technologies updated its FY18 guidance to $0.92-1.06 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies traded up $0.30, reaching $25.80, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 6,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,686. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCP. ValuEngine raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCP Applied Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

