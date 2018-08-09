GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Downgraded to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has $37.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GCP Applied Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies traded up $0.85, hitting $26.35, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 16,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 50.82%. sell-side analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.