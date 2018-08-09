Gartner Inc (IT) EVP Robin B. Kranich Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $560,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gartner stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.68. 4,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $111.57 and a 12 month high of $142.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Gartner had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Gartner to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “$140.13” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,977,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,407,000 after acquiring an additional 227,874 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,148,000 after acquiring an additional 662,107 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 204,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 205,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after buying an additional 71,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 27.5% during the first quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

