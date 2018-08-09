Gannett (GCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $730.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.17 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Gannett’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GCI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.44. 1,661,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.95. Gannett has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In other news, CFO Alison K. Engel acquired 4,300 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,923.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,630.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gannett from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gannett from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gannett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Gannett declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

