Gannett (GCI) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18

Media stories about Gannett (NYSE:GCI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gannett earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 49.5559511901337 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Gannett alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gannett from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gannett from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $15.00 target price on Gannett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gannett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE GCI traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Gannett has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $12.38.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Gannett had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $730.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Gannett will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

In related news, CFO Alison K. Engel acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,923.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,630.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.