GameStop Corp. (GME) Shares Bought by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. GameStop accounts for about 2.6% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of GameStop worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GME. Benchmark decreased their price target on GameStop from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on GameStop from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GameStop from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

NYSE:GME opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.26.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. GameStop had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

