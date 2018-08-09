Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 994 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 2,500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,087.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon bought 2,250 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.76.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $91.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.11. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

