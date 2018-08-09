Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 3,106 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 66,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 39,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.26 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.01 and a 52 week high of $115.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.4678 dividend. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

