GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Cut to “Hold” at Goldman Sachs Group

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLPG. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

GALAPAGOS NV/S traded up $1.21, hitting $113.05, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,585. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $121.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after buying an additional 196,202 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 308,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 107,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 98,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

