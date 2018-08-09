Gaia Inc (GAIA) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Gaia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 72.00%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Gaia in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Gaia to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Gaia opened at $17.90 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $319.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.75. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.