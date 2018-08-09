Gables Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc (V)

Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.61.

Shares of Visa opened at $140.68 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.14. The firm has a market cap of $284.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.