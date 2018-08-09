G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) VP Sells $38,092.50 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) VP Jennifer K. Moses sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $38,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of -1.59. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.71.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTHX. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,497.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,940 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.