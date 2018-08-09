FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Etsy Inc (ETSY) Issued By DA Davidson

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Etsy in a report released on Tuesday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Etsy from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Etsy from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Loop Capital set a $37.00 price objective on Etsy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.41.

Shares of Etsy opened at $43.12 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Etsy has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Etsy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

