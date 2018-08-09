FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Issued By B. Riley

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $12.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $101.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $92.05 and a twelve month high of $127.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 113,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 55,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

