Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $13.90 Million Position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,695 shares during the quarter. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF comprises about 3.9% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 2.41% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at about $491,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at about $691,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ECON opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

