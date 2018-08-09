Fulcrum Capital LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 3.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,086,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 152,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,168,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $95.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.