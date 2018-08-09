Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $28.18 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 13.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 552,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,186,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,316,000 after buying an additional 906,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF opened at $64.41 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

