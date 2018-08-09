FujiCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $589.00 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $439,401.00 and $589.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,494.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.77 or 0.05631079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.94 or 0.09384930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00990585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.91 or 0.01545122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00232701 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.22 or 0.02678811 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00346831 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000441 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. FujiCoin’s total supply is 1,310,942,755 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

